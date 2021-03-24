Lawyer seeks magistrate’s recusal in assault case against former Tetu MP 

James Ndung’u Gethenji

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji during a past appearance before the Milimani Law Courts.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lawyer Prof George Wajackoyah ordered to put in a formal application for her recusal in the criminal case against Mr Gethenji.
  • Prof Wajackoyah wants Milimani chief magistrate Ms Martha Mutuku to stop hearing the matter.

A lawyer representing a victim in an assault case against former Tetu MP, James Ndung’u Gethenji, has been directed to file a formal application seeking the recusal of a magistrate from the matter.

