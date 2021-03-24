Lawyer seeks magistrate’s recusal in assault case against former Tetu MP 

A lawyer representing a victim in an assault case against former Tetu MP, James Ndung’u Gethenji, has been directed to file a formal application seeking the recusal of a magistrate from the matter.

Milimani chief magistrate Ms Martha Mutuku ordered Prof George Wajackoyah to put in a formal application for her recusal in the criminal case against Mr Gethenji.

Prof Wajackoyah wants Ms Mutuku to stop hearing the matter, but the former MP’s lawyers Ishmael Nyaribo and Bryan Khaemba raised concerns over the request made by Prof Wajackoyah.

“Before a ruling on the request for my recusal is made the lawyer is hereby directed to file a formal application,” ruled Ms Mutuku.

The ruling came after a heated exchange between the defence lawyers and Prof Wajackoyah, who is representing the victim, Mr Mutua.

Mr Gethenji was Wednesday scheduled to take plea in the case where he is charged with assaulting a security guard at the upmarket Kihingo Village, Waridi Gardens Estate, within Kitsuru Nairobi County.

Assault incident

The former legislator allegedly assaulted Mr Godfrey Mutua on February 5 2021.

When the case came up for plea, the victims’ lawyer asked the magistrate to recuse herself from the case “for reasons within her knowledge.”

Mr Nyaribo, representing Mr Gethenji, however opposed the application saying Prof Wajackoyah had not shared a letter allegedly written to Ms Mutuku complaining about her conduct.

Mr Nyaribo had requested the court to defer the plea, saying they have applied for the file to be placed before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for perusal and further advice before Mr Gethenji is called upon to plead.

“We have requested the DPP to have the investigations into the police file reviewed. We believe that the decision to charge the accused was arrived at before some evidence was made available at that time,” Mr Nyaribo said.

Mention date

He added that the file is already before the DPP for review.

“Kindly extend the plea taking to give the DPP more time to look at our request then respond to it. Whether positively or negatively. Then we can proceed. Our request is in good faith,” Mr Nyaribo urged.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Anderson Gikunda, did not oppose the request confirming that he had received a correspondence from Mr Gethenji's lawyer, dated March 18, seeking a review of the file.

“I received a call from the office of the DPP informing me that a letter dated March 18 2021 had been received requesting for a review of the police file before the charge can be read to the accused,” Mr Gikunda stated.

Mr Gikunda said two weeks is sufficient time for the DPP to give directions. Ms Mutuku stayed the plea taking to enable the DPP give directions.

In the intervening period, she directed Prof Wajackoyah to file a formal application before the court concerning her recusal. The case will be mentioned on April 13, 2021.