Lawmakers in fresh bid to regulate real estate sector

A fresh push has been launched to regulate the multibillion-shilling real estate sector with the aim of streamlining operations within the industry that has in the past witnessed several cases of fraud.

The development will see tough penalties, including imprisonment for up to three years and fines imposed on rogue developers, real estate agents and brokers.

The Kenyan economy is the largest economy in East Africa with a real estate market turnover of more than Sh100 billion annually.

The proposals are contained in the Real Estate Regulation and Development Bill 2023 sponsored by Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang.

The bill seeks to put in place mechanisms for the registration of real estate agents, brokers and developers.

This comes at a time when the sector has witnessed a lot of fraud in the recent past with the current regulatory regime faulted for being ineffective.

Mr Chesang said the bill is meant to facilitate the growth of an efficient and competitive real estate sector by protecting the interest of allottees, developers, agents and brokers.

It will create a single window system for ensuring time-bound project approvals and clearances for timely completion of projects.

“The bill outlines the obligations of county governments, issuance of approvals for projects and regulation of the real estate sector,” said Senator Chesang’. The bill has been committed to the Senate Lands and Environment committee chaired by Nyandarua Senator John Methu for consideration. It provides for mandatory registration of all real estate projects agents and brokers with the Real Estate Board that is set to be established under the bill, timelines for registration and sanctions for failure to register. The board will also be charged with publishing and maintaining a public database of all real estate agents and brokers who have applied for registration, those eventually registered and those whose registrations have been rejected or revoked.

To protect the industry from rogue developers, the board will be expected to maintain a public database with names and photographs of developers who have defaulted on various projects, including information on the defaulted projects.

Martin Kariuki, the managing director of Miliki Properties, a real estate firm, said the major challenge they are facing in the industry is regulatory deficiency.

“We are ready to work with the government and stakeholders to ensure that proper supervision policy framework is put in place,” said Mr Kariuki.

Should the bill become law, the board will appoint a registrar, who will be its chief executive officer.