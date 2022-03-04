Law Society ex-CEO Mercy Wambua lands State job

CEO Mercy Kalondu Wambua

Ms Mercy Wambua. She took oath of office as CEO of the Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Former Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Wambua has landed a State position at the Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman).

