Law Society ex-CEO Mercy Wambua lands State job

Former Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Wambua has landed a State position at the Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman).

Ms Wambua took the oath of office as CEO/secretary on Thursday afternoon.

She will serve a five-year term, renewable once.

In an interview with the Nation, Ms Wambua confirmed that she was sworn into office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court building in Nairobi.

"It is true, today I was sworn in as the new CEO of the (Ombudsman). The oath of office was administered by the chief registrar of the Judiciary, Ms Anne Amadi," Ms Wambua told the Nation.

Ms Wambua takes over from the commission’s pioneer CEO, Mr Leonard Ngaluma, who left after serving 10 years.

Speaking at the event, CJ Koome reiterated the role of the commission in addressing maladministration and applauded the new CEO on her appointment.

"Congratulations Ms Wambua for your appointment as CEO of the Commission on Administrative Justice. I commend you for proving that rights can be fought for. Your bravery in the legal sector is commendable. I’m confident that the commission is in safe hands," CJ Koome said.

Commission chairperson Florence Kajuju also welcomed Ms Wambua and promised to support her in her new role.

Ms Wambua, an advocate of the High Court, has more than18 years of experience.

She also serves as a board member at the Kituo Cha Sheria’s Legal Advice Centre, where she helps enhance access to justice for the poor and the marginalised.

Before her new appointment, she served as the LSK chief executive, a position she had held since 2016, when she took over from Apollo Mboya.

She was involved in a protracted two-year boardroom feud with former LSK president Nelson Havi that led to her ouster in June last year.

But the High Court in Nairobi reinstated her in November.

Ms Wambua was sent on compulsory leave after 118 members voted in favour of a motion presented at an LSK special general meeting in June 2021.

The meeting also resolved to fill her position in 45 days.

But she swiftly moved to court, seeking to bar the implementation of the resolutions.

The court offered her a reprieve when it ordered the status quo to remain pending the determination of her case.

High Court Judge Antony Mrima reinstated her, noting that she was legally in office.

But in early January this year, the wrangles at the LSK ended when the chairmen of the society’s regional branches took over the leadership of the lawyers’ body as its new council, with lawyer Linda Kiome Gitonga elected president.

Mr Havi also gave up the fight for the position and is now focusing on his bid for the Westlands parliamentary seat in the August 9 General Election.