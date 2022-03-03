Law reporting council launches citizenship disputes book

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Council for Law Reporting has launched a compilation of court judgments on citizenship disputes in and outside Kenya to offer policymakers and legislators diverse views and interpretations of the right to nationality and citizenship.

