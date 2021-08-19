Law degree from Rwanda or Burundi? No, you are not qualified to be a ‘learned’ friend in Kenya

Kenyan graduates with law degrees from Rwanda or Burundi are not qualified to be admitted to Kenya’s roll of advocates, the High Court has ruled.

Mombasa Resident Judge Eric Ogola has affirmed this as he struck out a petition filed by eight Kenyans who earned their law degrees in Rwanda and were seeking to be admitted to practise law in Kenya.

“I find and hold that the petitioners had not qualified to be on the list of applicants who were to be admitted as advocates of the High Court of Kenya on September 3 and 4, 2019. Therefore, the allegation of discrimination by the petitioners is unfounded and baseless,” the judge said.

The judge relied on the Court of Appeal’s decision that struck down amendments to sections 12 and 13 of the Advocates Act that had previously allowed the admission of graduates of Burundi and Rwanda law colleges to the Kenyan bar.

The appellate court declared the amendments illegal after finding that though the bill effecting the changes was passed in the spirit of cohesion of the East Africa Treaty, that was done without the full participation of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

This decision is likely to affect Kenyans studying for law degrees in the two countries with the expectation of being admitted to the Kenyan bar when they graduate.

Mwarome Hempstone, Patrick Okello, Wekesa Richard, Yegon Kipkorir, Moses Ngigi, Danclus Kokonya, Juma Masambaka and Samuel Maina sued LSK and the office of the Chief Justice over the failure to admit them to practise law in Kenya.

The petitioners are advocates of the High Court of Rwanda having been called to the bar on January 30, 2019.

Practise law in Kenya

They based their arguments on a 2019 High Court decision that held that a person who is an advocate of the High Court of Rwanda is qualified to be admitted to the Kenya bar under Section 13 (1) of the Advocate Act.

They lodged their respective petitions between August 6 and September 20 to the Chief Justice (CJ) for admission to practise law in Kenya.

These petitions, they say, were admitted and thereafter sent to LSK.

“Unfortunately, our names were not included in the upcoming admission that had been scheduled for September 4, 2019. We were, however, told to wait for the next admission that was scheduled for December of that year,” they said in court documents.

In November that year, the petitioners were informed by the CJ that LSK had objected to their petitions following a September 27 appellate court decision that invalidated the section of the Advocates Act on which they had based their applications.

In that case, LSK successfully challenged the inclusion of Rwanda and Burundi in Section 13(d) of the Advocate Act.

Aggrieved by the decision, they moved to the Mombasa High Court, where they argued that they had been admitted to practise law in Rwanda and had also petitioned the CJ for admission at the time the appellate court issued its judgment.

“The CJ retrospectively applied the findings in the (appellate court) judgment by allowing LSK’s objections, and thereby concluding that we were not eligible to be admitted as advocates in Kenya,” they said.

Petitioners’ applications

They also argued that four of their colleagues had been admitted to the Kenyan bar on September 4 of that year using the now invalidated Act, and that they were practising as advocates in Kenya.

“Therefore, the petitioners legitimately expected that they would be admitted to the Kenyan bar and afforded equal treatment under the law under those qualifications,” they said

“Therefore, the act of refusing to admit us to the Kenyan bar, while our colleagues from Rwanda were admitted amounts to discrimination against us.”

Collins Harrison Odhiambo, who appeared for LSK in the case, maintained that the effect of the appellate decision is that a person could no longer rely on the fact that they were advocates for the time being of the High Court of Rwanda or High Court of Burundi as a qualification to seek admission to practise in Kenya.

“The (appellate court) judgment took effect immediately from the date of its delivery and, therefore, the position of the affected law reverted to what it was prior to the censured amendments,” he said.

Mr Odhiambo argued that the petitioners’ applications for admission had been overtaken by events and the changes in law.

LSK said that the petitioners could not seek to benefit from a non-existent provision of law and have a different standard applied to them other than what the law currently provides.