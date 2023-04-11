Launch of Taifa-1 satellite delayed due to bad weather

The much anticipated launch of Taifa-1 satellite into space has been delayed by 24 hours due to bad weather.

US-based Space-X, which manufactures and launches the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft, announced a delay of the lift off of the Falcon 9 rocket, which will be transporting Taifa-1 alongside other satellites to the orbit.

The Ministry of Defence and the Kenya Space Agency in a statement released Tuesday morning said the move has been occasioned by unfavorable upper level wind conditions that would have affect the rocket's flight trajectory.