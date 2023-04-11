Launch of Taifa-1 satellite delayed due to bad weather
The much anticipated launch of Taifa-1 satellite into space has been delayed by 24 hours due to bad weather.
US-based Space-X, which manufactures and launches the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft, announced a delay of the lift off of the Falcon 9 rocket, which will be transporting Taifa-1 alongside other satellites to the orbit.
The Ministry of Defence and the Kenya Space Agency in a statement released Tuesday morning said the move has been occasioned by unfavorable upper level wind conditions that would have affect the rocket's flight trajectory.
"The delay affects the anticipated launch of Taifa-one satellite alongside other satellites from other countries on the same Transporter 7-rideshare mission. The launch is now expected to take place on Tuesday April 11 at 11:44pm Pacific Time (Wednesday April 12, 9:44am EAT)," the statement adds.