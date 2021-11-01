Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Nderitu Gachagua
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Late Nyeri governor Gachagua’s ex-lovers lose battle against city lawyer 

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The women had accused Mr Regeru of alleged negligence for failing to cater for the school fees of their two children.
  • They sired the children with the late governor in 2009 and 2015 outside his polygamous wedlock.

Two women whose children are beneficiaries of the Sh2 billion property owned by former Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua have lost an attempt to remove city lawyer Njoroge Regeru from the position of executor of the late politician's Will. 

