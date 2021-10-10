Wachuka Gichohi
Lasting misery of struggling with long-term effects of Covid 

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Post Covid-19 condition occurs in individuals with a history of SARS CoV-2 infection.
  • Symptoms of long Covid vary from person to person.

In March, 38-year-old Wachuka Gichohi marked a year since she contracted Covid-19. If her stars had aligned, she would have commemorated her covidversary by celebrating a triumphant life free from the disease.

