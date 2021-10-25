Agnes Wanjiru.
Pool

News

Prime

Last moments of woman allegedly killed by British soldier in Nanyuki

By  James Murimi  &  Agencies

What you need to know:

  • Agnes Wanjiru left behind a nine-month old baby, Stacy, under the care of her aunt Rose.
  • The incident has been revisited following a media report alleging the British Army covered up the murder.

Two friends who were with a woman allegedly killed by a British soldier recounted a guard reported a fight in one of the hotel rooms on the day she disappeared in 2012. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.