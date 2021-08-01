Lamu on the radar over surge in virus cases as hospitals are overstretched

Covid-19 vaccination

A man receiving a Covid-19 jab. Vaccination of the bigger portion of the population will lead to herd immunity.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The deadly delta variant of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in Lamu as healthcare workers struggle to handle the spike in cases in poorly equipped public hospitals.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.