Deep fried fish
Lake vs pond fish: How to tell an ‘original’ tilapia from a ‘fake’ one

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The predominant fish in the scale of consumption has always been tilapia among the fresh water catch. 
  • Tilapia is the main culinary show that a visitor to Kisumu has to sample to stamp the fact that he was in the lakeside city.


A street adage asserts: ‘Never sniff a gift fish…’ It is a form of showing gratitude and manners at not denigrating what you receive with doubt. That seems to have been forgotten in the show of expertise on knowledge of fish.

