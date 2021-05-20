Lack of jobs devastating many graduates, crashing their hopes

In recent years, it has become difficult for youths to secure formal employment unlike the past where opportunities were available especially for those who had achieved a certain level of education.

The common adage, “education is the key to success”, does not sit well with many of us who have graduated and are still struggling to get jobs to realise a financially stable and successful life.

Interestingly, people who have been employed and those with a high societal standing are often advising the youth to be enterprising and create employment opportunities instead of job hunting.

What these people are unaware of is that even to start a small business, one requires capital and that’s what most youths lack.

Needless to say, most graduates have gone through college using bursaries and scholarships. In addition to comfortably run a business, especially in a city like Nairobi, one has to have deep pockets to deal with ‘kanjo’ officers notorious for extorting business people.

Due to lack of employment opportunities, many have found themselves dragged into antisocial activities landing them into even bigger problems.

Make a living

Many have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they were arrested peddling drugs, or caught undertaking other criminal activities.

A majority of young men and women have turned into undertaking illegal activities in a bid to fend for themselves and this has largely contributed to moral decadency.

The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse due to loss of livelihoods.

Measures to mitigate the situation should be put in place by the government to save the situation.

In my opinion, proper strategies such as coming up with income generating projects which will accommodate a greater percentage of the youths countrywide will go a long way in enabling youths make a living.

Additionally, such projects will keep them busy and away from engaging in crime and drug abuse.

Philip Oresha,20, is a journalism student at Maasai Mara University.