Lack of jobs devastating many graduates, crashing their hopes

University graduation

The common adage, “education is the key to success”, does not sit well with many of us who have graduated and are still struggling to get jobs.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Philip Oresha

What you need to know:

  • Due to lack of employment opportunities, many have found themselves dragged into antisocial activities.
  • A majority of young men and women have turned into undertaking illegal activities in a bid to fend for themselves.

In recent years, it has become difficult for youths to secure formal employment unlike the past where opportunities were available especially for those who had achieved a certain level of education. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ethiopian doctor who fled Tigray faces deportation

  2. City tycoon charged with Sh100m fraud

  3. Deadly fungus stalks India's Covid wards

  4. China defends Sierra Leone fishing project

  5. Somali leaders to hold election talks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.