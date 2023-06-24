Labour Court suspends Philemon Kandie's removal as KeRRA director-general

A legal battle over the appointment of Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) Director-General Philemon Kandie has taken a new turn after the Labour Court suspended his removal from office, two days after the Court of Appeal declined to block it.

In an interim order dated June 14, Justice Nzioki wa Makau of the Labour Court in Nairobi suspended Kandie's removal from office pending the hearing of a judicial review case challenging a ruling that quashed his appointment.

The judge made the order following an application by KeRRA CEO Prof Oyuko Mbeche and fixed the case for hearing on June 26, 2023.

Two days earlier, on June 12, 2023, a bench of the Court of Appeal had declined to suspend the execution of a judgment that had quashed Engineer Kandie's appointment, and had scheduled its ruling for September 22, 2023.

The bench of Justices Hellen Omondi, John Mativo and Grace Ngenye-Macharia refused an application by the KeRRA CEO to stay the execution of the judgment quashing the appointment pending the hearing and determination of an appeal.

Appellate judges

"We have considered the request, and find that we are unable to grant such orders sought, and direct parties to await the determination of the application," said the appellate judges.

Both the pending appeal and the application for Judicial Review relate to a ruling made by Labour Relations Court Judge James Rika on May 31, 2023, which found that the appointment of Engineer Kandie as KeRRA Director-General was illegal.

In his judgment, Judge Rika found that the selection of Engineer Kandie was predetermined by the KeRRA Board and that the recruitment process was characterised by bad faith.

This, the court found, was because the law governing recruitment, the Roads Act, was amended to allow Engineer Kandie to enter the pool of qualified candidates for the position.

In addition, the court found that there were no KeRRA board meeting minutes showing the assessment of the candidates who applied for the position and the decisions made on each application. It made the findings in a case brought by public interest litigant Samson Nzivo Muthiani.

Eight applicants

"The court agrees with Mr Muthiani that the process was characterised by bad faith. KeRRA appeared to have decided that the acting director-general, must become its substantive director-general. The other two candidates who were shortlisted were included in the process, as were all the other eight applicants, which is a sham process, aimed at the coronation of the acting Director-General. The other candidates were in the mind of KeRRA ushers, in a procession, where the outcome was predetermined," said the judge.

The court also found that KeRRA had failed to comply with a requirement of the Public Service Manual, which states that advertisements for vacancies in the public service should be published at least 21 days before the closing date.

The Tribunal found that the advertisement for the position of KeRRA Director General was rushed and that the outcome of the recruitment process was predetermined.

"The other candidates (for the job) were in the minds of the KeRRA ushers, in a procession where the outcome was predetermined," said Justice Rika.

Those who wanted the job were given 13 days to apply, contrary to the 21-day period stipulated in the Public Service Manual.

The court said KeRRA had not given valid reasons for shortening the advertisement period.

"KeRRA did not provide any reason to justify the shortening of the advertisement period. No urgency was shown. The court agrees with Mr Muthiani that the advertisement was published in contravention of the 21-day advertisement rule," said Judge Rika.

Eng Kandie was appointed by former Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on April 13, 2022, for a period of five years.