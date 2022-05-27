Lab tests find toxins in plastic toys, utensils

Independent laboratory tests have found high levels of banned toxins in toys, kitchenware and other consumer products made from recycled plastic.

The report was released by Arnika, a Czech-based NGO, and Ipen.

Testing of the products bought in Kenya and 10 other African and Arab countries showed 61 contained levels of brominated flame retardants (BFRs) above the protective limits called persistent organic pollutants (POPs) under the Basel Convention.

Ipen is an environment and toxic waste network with more than 600 public interest organisations over 120 countries that are largely low and middle-income.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, several families of BFRs are listed as POPs in the Stockholm Convention, a multilateral treaty overseen by the UN agency.

Parties that have signed the treaty must take administrative and legislative actions to prevent the environmental impacts posed by POPs.

Also Read: Toxins in plastic hamper circular economy dream

The BFRs listed in the Stockholm Convention are Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs), Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD) and Hexabromobiphenyl (HBB).

These chemicals must be heavily restricted in the jurisdictions of the signatories.

According to the lab tests, many toys and other products made from recycled plastic contain dioxins at levels equivalent to hazardous waste.

Experts said they bought 434 black plastic toys, hair accessories, kitchen utensils and other products in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Syria, Tanzania and Tunisia.

“The testing demonstrated that products purchased in Kenya made from recycled plastic contain highly toxic chemicals. Had these products been made of virgin plastics, 14 of them would exceed the European Union (EU)safety standards,” the report says.

Seventeen samples contained the BFR decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE) at concentrations ranging from 0.2ppm to 243ppm. (10 ppm is the EU safety limit for virgin plastics).

“Sixteen samples contained the BFR octabromodiphenyl ether (OctaBDE) at concentrations ranging from 2ppm to 149 ppm,” the report says.

Across the 18 samples, there were six novel BFRs at concentrations ranging from 0.2ppm to 412ppm while tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) – which is the most widely used BFR – was found at concentrations ranging from 0.3ppm to 980ppm, in 16.

The products were then screened for chemical markers of brominated flame retardants. Eighteen contained the markers, suggesting the plastic included BFRs.