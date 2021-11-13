Amabuko Mixed Secondary School

Ministry of Education officials assess the damage caused fire that razed a dormitory at Amabuko Mixed Secondary School in Kisii on November 3, 2021. The night inferno destroyed property of unknown value with at least 50 students affected. 

Kuppet: Fires can be averted if Magoha listens to principals

By  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • Teachers in some schools are reported to be sleeping in shifts in a bid to stop the dormitory infernos.
  • National Assembly Education Committee has demanded for a comprehensive report from the ministry on the causes of school fires.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has accused Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha of blocking requests by principals to close schools and save property from arsonists. 

