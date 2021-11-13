Kuppet: Fires can be averted if Magoha listens to principals

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has accused Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha of blocking requests by principals to close schools and save property from arsonists.

This comes as parents begin to feel the effects of student unrest.

Kuppet says Prof Magoha does not listen to his juniors on intelligence reports on impending school fires.

Prior to the burning of dormitories at Vihiga, Senende and Chavakali Boys schools, there were indications of unrest but students were still retained, Kuppet says.

“The minister does not listen to county and sub-county directors of education and headteachers,” Vihiga Kuppet branch executive Secretary Sabala Inyeni said yesterday.

He added that it was well known in advance that students of Keveye Girls High School would go on rampage over insecurity.

Senior education officials met principals from Sabatia sub-county to stop the unrest.

Plans by Nyang’ori Boys High School students to raze a dormitory were known in advance, the union said.

Unrest in schools

At Mbale Boys High School, several students were arrested and detained at Kilingili police station for planning to burn a dormitory.

However, the same building was torched just days later, prompting the administration to shut the school indefinitely.

Chavakali, Senende, Vihiga, Bunyore and Mbale schools have been closed.

Mr Inyeni said the union and many other education stakeholders fear more unrest in schools that are still in session.

“School infrastructure is being destroyed daily. When principals ask for permission to send the students home, the minister rejects the requests. He insists that the term must end uninterrupted,” Mr Inyeni said.

“We ask Prof Magoha to reconsider his hardline stance. Property valued at tens of millions of shillings is being destroyed. It is the parents who are made to pay.”

The unionist added that principals and teachers are operating in fear as they do not know which school will be targeted by arsonists.

In one of the schools in Vihiga county, teachers now sleep in shifts during the night to avert any incidents.

Affected schools

“Teachers are fatigued and parents have had to bear the burden of repairs,” Mr Inyeni said.

The National Assembly Education Committee yesterday demanded a comprehensive report from the ministry on the causes of school fires.

The lawmakers directed Prof Magoha and Basic Education Principal Secretary, Julius Jwan, to provide a list of the affected schools and explain why dormitories are usually the target.

“The ministry should provide a detailed report within seven days. The situation must be arrested urgently,” Committee chairperson and Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua said.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion sought to know what the ministry was doing to stop the trend.

“The ministry should provide interventions on ending the fires,” Mr Sossion said.

At Kakamega School, where a dormitory was destroyed on November 10, every student has been ordered pay Sh9,823 for the damage that was valued at Sh21.6 million.

Learning resumes between November 15 and 25. The students are to be accompanied by their parents on reporting day.