KUJ issues 14-day ultimatum to ‘Standard’ over delayed pay

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has raised concern over the Standard Group’s delay in paying salaries.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi yesterday, KUJ Secretary-General Erick Oduor said numerous attempts to negotiate with the media company’s management in a bid to find solutions to the salaries crisis had hit a brick wall.

“We are giving the company 14 days to come up with a payment plan to clear the arrears, failing which we will mobilise media workers in a solidarity strike to picket at the company's offices countrywide,” Mr Oduor said.

The media company, which publishes The Standard newspaper and operates the KTN television channel, among other outlets, yesterday said the issue remained “a top priority” for the organisation.

“A key challenge for the business has been the issue of the significant outstanding debts (pending bills) owed to the company and this has regrettably affected some of our operating timelines including timely payment of staff salaries. This issue remains a top priority for the company and is being addressed accordingly,” the media house said in a statement that was signed by Mr Charles from its Corporate Affairs Department.

The statement added that the company was undertaking various initiatives, including a major cost reduction and efficiency enhancement drive, as well as a restructuring of the business, to conform to current economic realities.