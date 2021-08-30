Kenyatta University team’s space dream now a reality with satellite

The small room on the first floor of the Chandaria Incubation Centre at Kenyatta University is probably too tiny for the big dreams it habours.

Inside, the room’s walls are covered with Manilla papers with complex calculations and sketches; revealing paths of sorts.

On the benches are gadgets, models and wires sticking out of a gadget we are later told is nanosatellite — a small satellite christened KU Cube.

The students are busy discussing the final details of the project while their team leader, Fidelis Makatia, a student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, is busy on phone in an adjoining room.

KU Cube measures 10 by 10 centimetres and weighs one kilogramme, which the team says was one of the conditions set by the regulator, the Kenya Space Agency (KSA).

A prototype of the satellite designed by Kenyatta University students at the KU Cube innovation hub based at Chandaria Business Innovation & Incubation Centre on August 25, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

It is designed to be light to cut cost of launching it and for cost-effectiveness in case they decide to do mass production in future.

This is the product of a team of 11 students and three lecturers who are set to launch the nanosatellite they hope will provide aerial surveillance and valuable information — particularly to the agricultural sector.

The team drawn from different disciplines has been working on the project since last year and plans to launch by the end of September.

“We took up the challenge after a call for proposals by the Kenya Space Agency last year. Fast and effective communication has become crucial in life and satellites will become a must in the future,” says Makatia, the team leader.

Members are Aerospace Engineering students Jael Diana, Tadza Stower and Vigil Suerin, aspiring Biomedical Engineer Allan Koech, Desterious Okora (Mechanical Engineering) and Jeff Ayako (Biosystems Engineering).

Others are Eric Otieno and Lydia Muhonja (Bachelor of Education, Geography), Barbara Kagwana (Bachelor of Science, Geography) and Cynthia Ruguru (Electrical and Electronics Engineering).

They are supported by Dr Shadrack Mambo (Dean, School of Engineering), Dr Victor Mwongera (Chair, Mechanical Engineering Department) and Ms Joyce Achechi (Mentor Lecturer in Aerospace Engineering).

The team has tapped into one another’s expertise and knowledge to propel the project to the current stage.

While the student engineers work on the design, systems and other finer details, the geography students bring in their skills in geographic information systems (GIS) and weather to the effort.

KSA gave the team a research grant of Sh1 million and the university has also offered them support, equipment and the space to work from.

Kenyatta University Electrical and Electronics Engineering student Fidel Makatia (left) talks about the nanosatellite prototype designed at Chandaria Business Innovation & Incubation Centre. With him is Biosystems Engineering Jeff Ayako (right) and Mechanical Engineering student Desterous Okora. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The prototype they have developed will be launched to orbit 37 kms from the Earth’s surface for two years before, if all goes well, they plan to launch a space-grade satellite into space.

It will be going round the Earth 15 times every day at the speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour — completing one orbit in 98.77 minutes since Kenya straddles the Equator.

The KU nanosatellite is made up locally manufactured materials like the computer motherboard and the operating system. The outer case was also 3D printed at the university.

Its low resolution camera will send pictures to the ground station that will be stationed at the university where they will be processed and interpreted.

The cube will be powered by a small solar panel fitted to it.

“For security, we have scrambled ‘noise’ in the system such that it’s only us who can decode the information the satellite will send,” explained Koech.

The students will mainly focus on aerial surveillance and gathering information on weather patterns and natural disasters like flooding that are likely to affect farmers.

According to the team, had the satellite been in operation when the locust invasion caused massive losses to farmers last year, they would have correctly predicted their movement and suggested mitigation measures.

“We hugely rely on foreign satellites to get information about Kenya and this is fraught with challenges because Kenya is not their main focus but their own interests. We’ll be in position to now focus primarily on data on Kenya,” Dr Mwongera said.

He said with more funding, they will be able to make the space-grade satellite that is their main focus.





Kenyatta University Aerospace Engineering student Tadzi Stower (left) talks about the nanosatellite prototype designed at Chandaria Business Innovation & Incubation Centre. With him is Biosystems Engineering student Jeff Ayako. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“It’s been easier because of the diversity of the team and the fact that some members were part of the team that last year made a ventilator for use in hospitals,” says Dr Mwongera.

The idea for making a ventilator was sparked by the huge demand as Covid-19 ravaged the country. The gadget is in the final stages of approval.

For their invention of the ventilator named Tiba Vent, the students were named the UN Person of the Year 2020.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was runner-up for her work championing children’s rights. The 15 students were also awarded the Head of State Commendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.

This will be the second public satellite to be launched in Kenya after the first one by the University of Nairobi that has since been retired.

There are other satellites operated by private companies and possibly by the military.

For their launch, the KU team will use KSA partners, even though they did not divulge details.

Kenya does not have the capacity to do the job and the Broglio Space Centre in Malindi is owned by the Italian Space Centre.

But are the big Kenyan brains over-ambitious or worried whether the nanosatellite will work?