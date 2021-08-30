KU Cube
Kenyatta University team’s space dream now a reality with satellite

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nanosatellite, which weighs a kilo, is expected to be launched into space in September.
  • The gadget, which is the product of a team of 11 university students, will relay information beneficial to farmers.

The small room on the first floor of the Chandaria Incubation Centre at Kenyatta University is probably too tiny for the big dreams it habours. 

