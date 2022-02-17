Supreme Court dismisses KRA’s Sh5bn tax dispute case against Coca Cola

KRA Commissioner General Mburu Githii.

KRA Commissioner General Mburu Githii. The taxman has lost a historical Sh5 billion tax dispute case against Coca-Cola after the Supreme Court declined a request to reopen the litigation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The taxman has lost a historical Sh5 billion tax dispute case against Coca-Cola after the Supreme Court declined a request to reopen the litigation that started over 10 years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.