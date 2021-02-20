KQ to join in Covid vaccine supply plan, says CS James Macharia

Kenya Airways, Hazel Wachira

Kenya Airways development engineer Hazel Wachira in a  repurposed aircraft for cargo in Nairobi on Thursday. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The carrier announced last year that it was ready to begin distributing Covid-19 vaccines to more than 50 destinations.

Kenya is rushing against time to have the national carrier included in the list of airlines that will transport coronavirus vaccines to different parts of the world when they become available.

