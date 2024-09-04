Koskei writes to CSs, PSs over Owalo’s mandate

State House has issued a circular asking Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) to cooperate with former CS Eliud Owalo in his new mandate of overseeing the implementation of Kenya Kwanza flagship projects.

Similar requests have also been made to the attorney-general and all chief executive officers of State corporations and statutory bodies.

In the circular obtained by Nation, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said that Mr Owalo has been mandated to develop and implement a framework for performance contracting and evaluation across the senior ranks of the Executive, including CSs.

President William Ruto on August 23, 2024 appointed Mr Owalo as Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

“This is a ministerial level appointment within the Executive Office of the President. Mr Owalo's overall mandate is to oversee performance management across all ministries, State departments, and parastatals as well as ensure effective implementation of the administration's revitalised priority projects and programmes.

The role entails oversight of both the Public Service Performance Management Unit (PSPMU) and the Government Delivery Unit (GDU),” said Mr Koskei in the circular dated September 3, 2024.

Performance and projects

He said the new office shall be required to liaise with ministries, State departments and agencies on all issues pertaining to performance management and delivery of priority government projects and programmes.

“This is, therefore, to request that you accord the Deputy Chief of Staff maximum cooperation in the course of execution of his mandate,” said Mr Koskei.

Mr Owalo is further mandated to consolidate performance contracting and efficiency monitoring across all ministries and State departments as well as overseeing Kenya Kwanza administration’s flagship projects and projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Agenda (Beta).

He will also ensure adherence to performance parameters and evaluate progress to meet the set performance targets.

The office seems similar to that of the Head of Presidential Delivery Unit under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During Mr Kenyatta’s tenure, Nzioka Waita served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit. He had powers and influence to push for the implementation of the pillar projects in the Jubilee manifesto.

He was also mandated to monitor the performance of key parastatals to ensure that services were delivered to the public and key projects implemented.

The new office implies that State House will now have two deputy chiefs of staff since Mr Owalo will be joining Josephat Nanok, who was appointed to the position in 2022.

In a recent interview, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed told Nation that the mandates of Owalo and Nanok are distinct.

He said Mr Nanok’s major mandates include acting as the President’s focal point in various official engagements. Mr Nanok also chairs weekly meetings by the advisory teams and forwards their outcomes to the Head of Public Service.

“He also facilitates the President’s meetings and follows up on the resolutions from those meetings. He also follows up on their implementations,” said Mr Mohamed.

The office adds to the growing list of powerful positions under the Executive Office of the President.

Key offices in the Executive Office of the President include Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, President’s Council of Economic Advisors, Secretary to the Cabinet, State House Comptroller, President’s Strategy and Execution Office, Secretary to the National Security Council and National Security Advisor, and Offices of Women Rights and Council of Climate Change Advisors.