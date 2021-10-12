CJ Koome: Trial court cases should take under three years to conclude

Chief Justice Martha Koome who has said that cases should not take more than three years to be concluded in the trial courts once they are filed.

By  Philip Muyanga

To enhance efficiency and provide speedy justice, cases should not take more than three years to be concluded in the trial courts once they are filed, Chief Justice Martha Koome has said.

