Koigi Wamwere faults State for ignoring constitution's 11th anniversary

Former Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere has criticised the government for ignoring the 11th anniversary of the current Constitution.

"The State committed the cardinal sin of failing on its duty of recognising such a big day. I'm disappointed that as we mark the 11th anniversary, the day was not declared a national holiday. This day does not only warrant acknowledgement, but also celebration across the country," said Mr Wamwere as Kenya marks 11 years since the promulgation of the current Constitution.

He added: "The current Constitution replaced a brutal document under which Kenyans had suffered and lost their lives, ignoring its celebration speaks volumes about the government’s commitment to implement it.

"I suspect that many people who praised the current Constitution don't believe in it and that explains why the government did not bother to organise a national celebration or recognise the day,” said Mr Wamwere.

He observed that the current clamour to amend the Constitution was not in good faith.

"Those pushing for the change of the Constitution see it as a stumbling block as it does not accommodate ethnic kingpins who are supposed to benefit from an expanded Executive,” said Mr Wamwere.

Bill of Rights

He admitted that the current Constitution has big weaknesses like the lack of full implementation of the Bill of Rights while Chapter Six is being sabotaged.

"The need to change the Constitution is not wrong, but we should not change it because of the reasons being advanced by tribal kingpins. The moment you embrace negative ethnicity in the Constitution, it will wreak havoc in the country.

The country celebrated the 11th anniversary of its Constitution, with virtual seminars, webinars and other discussions on Friday.

"This day is a significant day just like Jamuhuri, Madaraka, or Mashujaa days and failure to honour it by the State is a cardinal sin," said the former legislator adding that defending the Constitution by the State is a national prerogative.

"For this country to start enjoying the promises of the Constitution, the State has no choice but to support it," he added.

He criticised devolution saying that some counties have turned out to be tribal enclaves.

"One of the greatest weaknesses of the current Constitution is the fact that some of the devolved units have been turned into tribal enclaves where negative ethnicity is manifested in the employment and distribution of resources," added Mr Wamwere.