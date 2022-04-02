Koigi Wamwere accuses state of sympathising with hate mongers

Former Subukia Member of Parliament Koigi Wamwere has accused the government of embracing the culture of hate speech through inflammatory statements by some senior state officials.

Mr Wamwere said that the statement by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho that no politician will be arrested for the offence until after the elections was “very dangerous” ahead of the August 9 polls.

He said that the statement indicates that the government seems to be sympathising with hate mongers. The former Subukia legislator said punishing offenders after elections is tantamount to shutting the door after the horse has bolted.

Post-election violence

He said the PS’s statement implied that the country never learned from the 2007/2008 post-election violence where more than 1,000 people were killed and property worth millions of shilling destroyed.

“If we learned anything from the (2007/2008) post-election violence there is no reason why the government should condone what triggered the violence and caused Kenya so much pain,” said Mr Koigi.

He said some Kenyans are still nursing the political scars.

“We must learn from the experience of Rwanda where more than 800,000 people were killed in ethnic cleansing. Election- related violence should not happen again in Kenya, we unanimously said ‘never again’ but apparently it looks like we didn’t mean it,” said Mr Wamwere.

He said not punishing hate mongers gives them a leeway to preach hate.

“If people preach hate because nothing will happen to them until after elections, this is a veiled way of saying that elections will determine who will be punished,” said Mr Koigi.

Protect Kenyans

He said the government should protect Kenyans from hate mongers.

Last week, Dr Kibicho said police and sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will not arrest any politician for hate-speech offences until after the elections.

He said that the government will not spend resources chasing after politicians who deliberately break the law in order to win sympathy votes from unsuspecting Kenyans.