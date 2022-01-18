Knut targets 150,000 in recruitment drive

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has begun a countrywide recruitment drive as it promises to reclaim its membership of more than 150,000 by the end of this month.

Secretary-General Collins Oyuu on Tuesday said membership forms had been distributed to teachers in all regions in the past two weeks. From tomorrow, branch officials will start visiting schools across the country to recruit more teachers.

“So far, the first bunch of 50,000 membership forms have been filled by teachers, the second bunch of forms was dispatched last week, while the third bunch will be dispatched to branches starting tomorrow,” said Mr Oyuu.

While addressing journalists at Knut headquarters in Nairobi, Mr Oyuu said the union was working round the clock to bring the union back to its glory.

“Since our election in June last year, we have been holding meetings with the National Executive Council and National Advisory Council as we work to bring back Knut to factory settings,” he said.

Due to wrangles between the union’s leadership under former Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the union’s membership plummeted from more than 187,000 to 15,000. By September last year, the number had risen to 16,000 members, said Mr Oyuu.

Last week and this week, the union’s regional council members and executive secretaries from the 110 branches have been meeting to strategise on how to ensure all primary school teachers join the union.

Unlike before, when the union represented teachers in primary and secondary schools, and teacher training colleges, Knut last year signed an agreement with TSC to only represent teachers in primary schools.

Splinter unions

“Those who are not members have been paying agency fees to Knut, joining the union will convert that to union dues, giving them an advantage as they will benefit from the union’s negotiated benefits,” said Mr Oyuu.

Once the recruitment is over, the union will present the final list to TSC.

The manual registration of Knut members is a shift from the current system introduced by TSC in 2019, where teachers are allowed to join and leave unions by the click of a button on the commission’s teachers’ portal.

On teachers’ salary increase, Mr Oyuu said its demands in negotiations with TSC would focus on classroom teachers.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers Secretary-General Akelo Misori told the Nation that the union had written to TSC requesting a start to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations. Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers Secretary-General James Torome also said the union was waiting for communication from the employer.

Knut has also threatened to take TSC to court should it bow to pressure from splinter unions and invite them to the negotiation table. Mr Oyuu said groups such as the Kenya National Teachers Pressure Group remain unregistered and have no legal right to represent teachers.

Some of the officials of the pressure group were transferred to other counties in a move that was seen as punishment by the TSC. Mr Oyuu said the union was addressing the matter after the teachers wrote to the union.