Knut targets 150,000 in recruitment drive

Newly elected Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Collins Oyuu

  • Knut says membership forms had been distributed to teachers in all regions in the past two weeks.
  • Secretary-General Collins Oyuu says the teachers' union working round the clock to reclaim past glory. 

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has begun a countrywide recruitment drive as it promises to reclaim its membership of more than 150,000 by the end of this month.

