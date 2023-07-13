KNH probes staff over corrupt deals that have cost it millions

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has commissioned a forensic audit to reveal the extent of a fraud scheme that was perpetrated by its staff through forgery of payment records.

The hospital is looking for an investigator to conduct an audit into its payment systems to reveal the real beneficiaries of the fraud in a process that will see managers probed.

However, KNH did not disclose the exact nature of how the fraud was perpetrated, how it was discovered and when the discovery was made.

“KNH seeks to conduct a thorough forensic audit on the institutions’ payment system. This follows the discovery of possible payment irregularities where relevant payee details were irregularly altered leading to potential diversion of funds to unintended recipients,” said the hospital.

“The objectives of the forensic audit shall be to carry out a review of the financial system, financial records and any other relevant source of information to verify possible diversion of funds to unintended beneficiaries, identify the individuals responsible and quantify the loss suffered,” it said.

The auditor is expected to comb through files and unearth any irregularities from July 1, 2022 to the end of June 2023.

The hospital’s payment system will be investigated to identify its shortfalls and how to seal any loopholes.

All the hospital records and data will also be scrutinised to confirm if any of the suppliers colluded with the hospital staff or were coerced to divert any dues in an unauthorised manner.

Some of the issues raised include fictitious, inflated and unapproved payments. The auditor will review any of such anomalies to have the perpetrators brought to book and this process will involve a thorough scrutiny of employees’ bank statements.

In the end, the investigation aims to unmask the rogue staff and link their misconduct to how much loss the hospital incurred in the process. After which, the auditor will give recommendations on how best to handle such situations in case they happen again in future.