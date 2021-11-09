Gavel

Court has ordered Knec to pay a student Sh2m in name change case.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Knec to pay student Sh2m in name change case

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

In the past four years, Mr Wesley Mdawida Charo has been unable to graduate or get a job, because the name on his primary and secondary school certificates does not match that on his other government-issued documents.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.