Knec announces dates for registration of 2024 KPSEA and KCSE candidates 

Registration for the 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination will run from January 29 to March 29, 2023, the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) has announced.

Knec Chief Executive, Dr David Njengere, further said no extension will be granted.

“As Knec is on registration of candidates for KPSEA and KCSE for 2024. We always have major challenges in this area and we want to announce today that the registration for 2024 KPSEA and KCSE will begin on January 29 and run until March 29, 2024,” Dr Njengere said.

Dr Njengere was speaking on Monday at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret during the release of the results of the 2023 KCSE examination.

Late registration

The CEO appealed to all school principals to ensure that all the eligible candidates are registered within two months.

The Knec boss said two months is adequate to register all the candidates, warning that there will be no late registration this year as Knec will not extend the period.

“Take advantage of the two months to register all your candidates," said Dr Njengere.