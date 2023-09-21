KMTC turns away unqualified students after placement ‘error’

Dozens of students who were placed in various courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) have been turned away after it emerged that they were not qualified for the programmes.

More than 46 students, who were placed in the courses by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) have had their admissions cancelled.

Some had already paid for the courses, only to be told they did not qualify.

“My dream has always been to pursue a career in oral health. But now they’re telling me I’m not qualified,” said a frustrated Anne Mumbi, one of the students who had reported at the KMTC campus in Nairobi.

Meet the standards

“I had paid the fees only to be turned away. They told me I didn’t meet the standards. I don’t know what to do with my life now,” she added.

Another distraught student said: “It’s heartbreaking to be in this situation. I keep sleeping, hoping to wake up to different news. I’ve been camping outside the gate for days now.”

KMTC officials cited discrepancies between the student’s academic records and the course requirements as the reason for denying them admission.

Even as the incident raises questions about the placement process, the KMTC management and KUCCPS

tried to play down the matter, describing it as a mere “margin of error”.

“All our admissions have been handled by KUCCPS and we’ve only provided admission letters, which guarantees a 100 per cent conversion rate,” KMTC Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch told the Nation on phone.

Of the 16,967 students placed by KUCCPS, less than 60 did not meet KMTC’s admission criteria, he said.

While Dr Oluoch said admissions and placement were done jointly with KUCCPS, he could not explain how some of the students ended up in the “wrong courses”.

“The error we’re currently addressing is about 2 to 3 per cent, which represents those students who have encountered problems. We are actively working to resolve these discrepancies and ensure a smooth transition for all students,” said Dr Oluoch.

Margin of error

According to him, there is an inherent margin of error in any large-scale admissions process, which should be excusable because “there is no system that is 100 per cent accurate”.

He said that KMTC and other relevant agencies are committed to working together to rectify the situation and ensure that no student is disenfranchised.

“There is no way we are going to let them go through the course and when they are done they are not recognised by the institution; they would rather be placed in the courses they are qualified for so that in the future they are recognised and they have not wasted their time.”

“Our teams are meeting with KUCCPS to discuss this. We are handling it together and we are sure that these students will not be disenfranchised. Once we have options for them, then I know for sure that the message will reach them to apply for the courses for which they are qualified to ensure that we correct this error,” Dr Oluoch added.