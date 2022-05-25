Kiunjuri to Gachagua: Stop speaking for Ruto on six-piece vote

The Service Party(TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has dismissed Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporting the six-piece vote call, saying they were not speaking for the outfit’s presidential flag bearer, Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Kiunjuri said until Dr Ruto pronounces himself on the matter, any other talk by any other leader in the alliance was inconsequential.

“Everybody has a right to their opinion but unless the statement comes from the Deputy President himself we will take them head on,” Mr Kiunjuri said at his party offices in Nairobi.

“We are aware and acknowledge that we are in competition not only with our sisters and brothers in Kenya Kwanza Alliance but with all other aspirants seeking the same seats as we are. A vibrant democracy is enriched by intra completion within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the rest of the competitors particularly in this General Election,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He was speaking after meeting governor and parliamentary candidates to lay down party campaign strategies.

This comes few days after DP Ruto’s allies vouched for the six piece voting for all UDA aspirants in Rift Valley.

DP Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen have been at the forefront pushing for a six-piece voting of the UDA aspirants.

“Even if you don’t like someone nominated by the party, you will be doing zero work when you say you vote for Ruto but you don’t give him powers to pass Bills in Parliament,” said Mr Murkomen in Uasin Gishu.

Mr Gachagua, on the other hand, says UDA was his party of choice and he had the right to campaign for it.

"You do not expect to come to a political rally organised by the UDA where our aspirants have spent money to mobilise attendance, and expect to be well embraced," Mr Gachagua said in an interview with Inooro FM yesterday.

He told aspirants that "politics is not a church or a wedding where all are given free entry".

He said he gauges the mood of a rally before endorsing aspirants.

"If these people in fringe parties want to be taken seriously, let them actively participate in mobilising attendance in rallies. Let them be seen spending money to grace our rallies. Let their followers ululate for them prominently in a manner that will force us to take them seriously," he said.

At the same time, Mr Kiunjuri said the party had set up a parallel campaign program to market Dr Ruto over a 30-day period.

“As a candidate and as a party we shall devote our time, resources, and energy to this effect,” Mr Kiunjuri, who is running for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat on a TSP ticket, said.

He insisted on the TSP party being solid in Kenya Kwanza, saying the aim is to win against their competitors in Azimio.