Interior CS Kindiki to launch police unit to protect water facilities

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki is this morning scheduled to launch a new police unit dubbed the Water Protection Unit (WPU), whose mandate will be to protect critical water assets in the country.

The unit will comprise of officers from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit. It will ensure that all critical water facilities are safeguarded against criminal activities in up to 34 counties under the state water works development agencies.

A brief from the ministry states that the unit will also respond to other emerging security dynamics in the Ministry of Water.

The unit shall be launched before mid-day at Harambee House, Nairobi, in the presence of Water CS Alice Wahome.