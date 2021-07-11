Mwai Kibaki
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kiraitu Murungi: Why we swore in President Kibaki at nightfall in 2007

By  Julius Sigei

What you need to know:

  • According to Kiraitu Murungi, the Constitution did not prescribe the place where the swearing in should take place.
  • The revelations are contained in a new bare-it-all book authored by veteran journalist Njeri Rugene.

President Mwai Kibaki would readily have handed over power had he lost the 2007 election. That is according to his constitutional affairs minister and close confidante, Kiraitu Murungi. If anything, the governor of Meru County says that the President maintained his vintage calm demeanor even on that fateful day of December 30, 2007 as the election results trickled to a painfully slow drip amid rising anxiety and tension in the country.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.