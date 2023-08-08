Kioni to support Kalonzo team in dialogue with Kenya Kwanza

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has constituted a technical and legal team led by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni to support its delegation in the joint dialogue with Kenya Kwanza that starts tomorrow, Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced on Tuesday that the team would support his delegation in the talks led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We have tasked our delegation and our technical teams, under the able leadership of H.E. Kalonzo and Kioni to go to these talks with courage and open minds. It takes courage and open minds to establish common ground in situations of dispute,” said Mr Odinga.

He said they were ready for the talks to resolve the stalemate over the high cost of living and last year's election disputes, adding that "engaging in honest dialogue is not surrender or cowardice".

“We must see it as an act of strength and a matter of common sense. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith on the basis of a plan to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the country’s problems through dialogue,” added Mr Odinga.

“We stand for transparent, above board and speedy talks guided by decorum, honesty and respect for the people of Kenya,” said Mr Odinga at a presser at SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

Coalition luminaries

He was flanked by other coalition luminaries including Mr Musyoka, Mr Kioni, DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, ODM deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna and former Murang'a governor Mwangi Wa Iria, among others.

“As a party, we believe that this country deserves peace, not paralysis. That is why we have stood down our protests to give dialogue and peace a chance,” added Mr Odinga.

He appealed to President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza to “stop the vitriol”, saying it would not work.

“Propaganda must now end because it has not solved our problems this past year and it won’t, in the coming year. Our people and the whole world are watching us, and we encourage them to watch us and to hold us to account,” the former Prime Minister said.

Mr Odinga's coalition has Mr Musyoka as its team leader with Mr Wamalwa, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi as members.

Kenya Kwanza team

The Kenya Kwanza team has National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah as team leader with Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Bungoma Woman MP Catherine Wambilianga and East Africa Legislative Assembly member Hassan Omar as members.

Mr Odinga said Mr Wandayi will serve as the vice-chairman and spokesman of the Azimio dialogue team.