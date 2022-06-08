Kinoti to politicians: Respect police even with their poor education

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has warned politicians and the public in general against provoking police officers by questioning their competencies.

The DCI boss who was speaking during the launch of training for citizens on digital skills said police officers risk their lives while protecting the country and as such, their sacrifice should not be taken lightly.

Kinoti was addressing the recent verbal attacks on police officers.

He said the fact that most of them might not have the highest academic qualifications does not mean they are not worthy.

“You’ve heard us being demeaned that we are academies dwarfs instead of celebrating our emotional intelligence. Why do you have to make fun of our academic qualifications?” Kinoti said.

He added: “Why do you provoke that officer taking care of you diligently? The same officer that is ready to give his life for you? When you demean him to an extent of provoking him, he may most likely commit a felony and when circumstances are analysed, he may not be held criminally responsible.”

Last month Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was forced to apologise for the controversial comments he made against the members of the National Police Service (NPS) at a political rally in Lumakanda Market, Lugari Constituency.

The vocal politician, who is vying to be Kakamega governor in the August 2022 polls, made the apology on his Twitter account saying that his statement had been taken out of context.

The Senator had said police officers should be “school dropouts, who need not be educated”. He had also claimed that their work "is just to carry guns”.

Kinoti said if the police officer at the event would have reiterated, then there would not have been any case for him to answer.

“He may not be held criminally responsible but as police officers, you need to congratulate us because we are emotionally gifted,” he added.

Malala’s comments were castigated by the NPS in a press statement.

“We as the NPS fraternity, including our dear families and friends, are utterly disappointed with such unwarranted and outrageous remarks, which we find too demeaning and only aimed at scandalizing a noble profession deployed in the service of the good people,” NPS said in the statement.