Kindiki: Show us evidence we wanted to arrest Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has weighed in on the debate about the raid claimed to have taken place at the residential home of his predecessor, Dr Fred Matiang’i.

In a statement issued from Arabal, Baringo where the CS is currently visiting, Prof Kindiki said no officer was sent to Dr Matiangi’s home in Karen on Wednesday night to arrest him.

“This allegation is false. No police officer(s) or any security agent from any government institution or department was dispatched to the home of Dr Matiang’i to arrest, harass or otherwise interfere with his constitutional rights in any manner whatsoever,” Prof Kindiki said.

The CS said he has confirmed with the National Police Service (NPS), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and all law enforcement agencies that none of them has any orders to look for the former minister.

He said that the security agencies remain apolitical and focused on addressing the security challenges that the country is facing.

“Any person with information relating to the alleged incident at Dr Matiang’i’s home last night is advised to file a formal complaint at the nearest police station for investigations and appropriate action.”

Earlier on, the Police boss Japhet Koome said no officer under the National Police Service was sent to the house of the former Interior minister.

“I wish to clarify that no police officer under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang'i residence at all," the police chief told the Nation this morning.

Initial reports suggested EACC officers were after the former CS, allegations that EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak dismissed in an interview with the Nation.

The claims have attracted heated debate in the country, as Kenyans continue to make guesses on who could have attempted to arrest or have the former CS arrested.

There is no single photo of police officers or EACC officers taken at Dr Matiangi’s place.