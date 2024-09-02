Kindiki forms committee to drive Police, NYS reforms

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted names of the 10 technical committee members, who will effect security reforms as recommended by a task force led by former Chief Justice David Maraga’s report.

In a gazette notice Number 10893, Prof Kindiki said the committee would spearhead legislative and policy reforms in the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Youth Service (NYS).

The duration of the technical committee is nine months effective from August 23, 2024, but the CS may extend its duration for a period deemed necessary for the completion of its mandate.

The Committee will be led by Kepha Onyiso as the Chairperson in collaboration with Musila Anyangu (Vice Chairperson) and Charles Otieno (Technical Adviser).

Its members include five officials from the office of the Attorney General: Marion Muriithi, Seth Masese, Seko Brenda, Olivia Simiyu, and Buhere Jay Sikuku.

The other five are James Nombi and Susan Kamau from the Kenya Law Reform Commission and Maurice Okoth, Rogers Marindi, and Dickson Magosti from Internal Security.

The committee also has seven joint secretaries, including Peter Karanjah (Internal Security), Charles Ismail Otieno (National Police Service), Judith Chebet Koech (National Police Service Commission), and Festus Kinoti (Independent Policing Oversight Authority).

Others are William Kailo Munyoki (Government Chemist), Nicolas Makokha (National Youth Service), and Humphrey Young (State Department for Correctional Services).

The committee is tasked with analysing the policy and legislative reforms as proposed in the Report of the National Taskforce on Improvement of the terms and conditions of service and other reforms for members of the NPS and NYS.

It shall also be charged with drafting several bills and policy proposals which will be forwarded to the Attorney General for action.

The bills include the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill which contains amendments to the National Police Service Act, the National Police Service Commission Act, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, and the Public Order Management Act.

The National Youth Service Amendment Bill, the Security Services Uniform Committee Bill, and the Security Services Remuneration Advisory Board Bill are among the anticipated legislative reforms.

“In the performance of its functions, the Committee shall regulate its procedures, shall hold such several meetings in such places and at such times the committee will consider necessary for the proper discharge of its functions, may create sub-committee for the efficient discharge of its functions,” read the gazette notice.

According to the notice, the committee shall “hold consultative engagements with stakeholders and members of the public for purposes of gathering and recording their views and proposals, identify inconsistencies and duplication in the assigned legislations and propose ways of harmonizing.”

The developments come nearly a year since President William Ruto received the report by the Taskforce on Police Reforms led by Justice (retired) Maraga.

The task force formed by Dr Ruto in December 2022, made various recommendations for the NPS, NYS, and the Police Service.

The ambitious plan for police reforms has however raised skepticism among some quarters considering that other similar proposals made in the past are yet to see the light of day.