Kindiki declares start of phase two operation to flush out bandits in North Rift

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has declared the start of the second phase of the operation to flush out bandits from the restive Nortn Rift region.

The CS announced the operation will now be led by an Assitant Inspector General of Police, phase one was led by the Rift Valley Regional Commander.

In this second phase, families of bandits hiding in forests, gorges and caves have 24 hours to vacate else the government will not be held responsible for the force that befalls them.

The hiding places are Korkoron Hills, Tandare Valley and Silale Gorges in Baringo County, Mukogodo Forest; Kamwenje, Warero and Ndonyoriwo; Lekuruki Hills, Losos and Kiape Caves and Sieku Valley in Laikipia County

Others are Ltungai Conservancy, Longewan, Nasuur, Lochokia and Lekadaar Escarpments; Lolmolok Caves, Pura Valley, Malaso Escarpment and Suguta Valley in Samburu County and Kapelbok, Nakwamoru, Lebokat, Ombollion, Nadome and Kamur caves in Turkana County; the Turkwell Escarpment at the interface of West Pokot and Turkana Counties.

Prof Kindiki at the same time said that security agents have zeroed in on key suspects behind the North Rift banditry and they will be arrested soon.