Killing Eve’, Mighty Salim top Kenya's Google searches in January

Killing Eve, the British spy thriller TV series, the Uganda General Election and the deaths of local Mugithi singer Mighty Salim and American television and radio host Larry King dominated search queries by Kenyans in January.

The love for football continues to preoccupy Kenyans, with the FA Cup among the top 10 searches in January.

Chinese tycoon Jack Ma and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni were among the top trending living personalities searched in January.

The Ugandan elections topped January search trends as Kenyans sought to know what was happening with the country’s closest neighbour and trading partner.

According to Google, Kenyans were curious about the campaigns and what was happening across the border after the Ugandan government shut down internet access across the country for days, restricting access to social media sites.

FA Cup

Second on the trending list was the FA Cup, as Kenyans sought to know when matches were being played, the results and the teams that qualified to the next round.

“M-Pesa charges 2021” emerged as the third trending search query. Kenyans looked for the updated figures after Safaricom announced changes to M-Pesa fees after a waiver on mobile money transaction charges under Sh1,000 lapsed.

The fourth trending query was KWS shortlisted candidates.

Many wanted to know if they were among the 90,057 candidates shortlisted for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) community scout positions.

The scouts will assist in wildlife conservation as part of the national government post-Covid-19 economic stimulus programme announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 23, 2020.

Kiambu murders

Killing Eve, the British spy thriller television series, closed the top five trending searches by Kenyans in January. This was after Lawrence Warunge, a university student who allegedly killed five family members in Kiambu stated that he was inspired by the series.

The sixth trending search query was the Georgia election results after the run-offs were conducted in the US state.

The election was considered the determinant of who controls the US Senate and, in turn, the fate of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

The football craze among Kenyans continued in the month, with the English Premier League (EPL) Table 2021 appearing at position seven.

Fixtures kept changing, with some matches being postponed due to Covid-19, and Kenyans wanted to be up-to-date with the standings of the English league.

Trump impeachment

The Trump impeachment was the eighth trending search query after the US House of Representatives impeached him.

He was accused of inciting a riot during the certification of the presidential election when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

Kenyans searched to know the proceedings of the impeachment.

The images and selfies of the current Minister of Water Affairs in South Sudan left many internet users in stitches.

Kenyans searched to confirm if the images circulating were truly of the minister, placing him in the ninth position of the trending search queries.

Closing the top 10 trending search queries in January 2021 was KDF 2021 recruitment dates.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced the recruitment of general service officer cadets and specialist officers, general duty recruits, tradesmen/women and defence forces constables.

Kenyans searched for requirements for the advertised positions and the recruitment dates.

