Kidnapped Gumo kin still missing, phones switched off

Police are yet to establish the whereabouts of the driver and sister in law of former Cabinet minister Fred Gumo who were abducted on Thursday by unknown people.

Mr Gumo on Saturday told the Nation.Africa that he had neither heard anything from the duo nor the abductors but remained stoic that something positive would happen more than 48 hours after the kidnap.

“We have not seen the two, nor have we heard anything from them. Their cellphones remain switched off,” Mr Gumo told the Nation.Africa on Saturday evening.

Police investigating the matter returned to the scene on Saturday but did not offer information that could help the family un-puzzle last Friday’s events in which the two were kidnaped.

“Police have been here (at the scene of the crime) and have told me they are doing everything possible to unravel the mystery of what happened. But they have no clue on the whereabouts of the two,” he added.

Ms Jacinta Bwire, who is the sister to one of Gumo’s wives and an employee of Nairobi County government, had left the former MP’s home along Karura Avenue on Friday to run errands for the family in town.

The former Minister had asked his long time driver Willis Otieno to drive her to town in his black Toyota Land Cruiser. At about 5.45pm on their way back, a double cabin pick-up that had trailed them for a while suddenly blocked the road just a few metres from Gumo’s gate.

Three men jumped out of the pick-up and made their way to the Toyota Land Cruiser. They ordered Ms Bwire and Mr Otieno to get out, forced into their pick up and sped off.

Mr Gumo said the abduction of the two has emotionally drained the family.

“We don’t know the motive and we have nothing more to say other than leaving everything to God and the police. We hope it will all end well.”