KICC faces auction over Sh450m tax debt, says auditor-general

KICC in Nairobi. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has raised doubts over a recent valuation of KICC's assets, saying it may not have been in line with current market rates.

  • Ms Gathungu notes that the corporation’s failure to pay the taxes may attract penalties and interest, making it difficult to settle the amount, given its largely nonperforming revenue streams.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) risks having its multibillion shilling assets attached to a tax debt of Sh450.58 million owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

