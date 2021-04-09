Kibera-based CBO wins top award

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), a community-based organisation from Kibera, Nairobi, has been granted the Excellence in Improving Access to Primary Healthcare Services award.

During the second Quality Healthcare Kenyan Awards held virtually on Wednesday, Shofco was named best ahead of Tharaka Nithi County and Penda Health.

The awards ceremony was held on World Health Day under the theme “Measuring Healthcare Quality for System Improvement”.

Shofco’s has been working to improve access to primary healthcare for the urban poor.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) founder and director Kennedy Odede during interview on April 8, 2015.

This has been possible through the establishment of two major clinics in Mathare and Kibera slums and four other satellite health centres through the initiative of the organisation’s founder and CEO Kennedy Odede.

For Mr Odede, this comes from lived experiences, having endured and witnessed extreme poverty as a child while growing up in Kibera.

“The clinics were started from the idea that people should not die because of lack of healthcare,” Mr Odede said in February, while speaking to CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, a programme that focuses on African non-profit leaders with localised solutions.

Shofco established the first clinic in Kibera in 2010 with just a handful of staff and volunteers to treat communicable illnesses but by 2014, the numbers became big with about 300 patients visiting the facility per day, necessitating expansion.

That is when a major facility was set up in Kibera with another hospital established in Mathare in 2015. But with the numbers ever rising, there was need to be closer to the communities and that is how the Kibera facility gave rise to satellite clinics in neighbouring Manatha, Kianda, Subra and Makina.

These satellite clinics were closed temporarily last year due to Covid-19.

“Most of the people who live in Kibera and Mathare are low income earners and cannot afford healthcare that is paid for. Because there was no facility that offered a full range of primary health services, they would go to places like Kariobangi, Ruaraka and Pangani which is middle class or at times Muthaiga which is high class and very expensive,” said Emma Ingaiza, Shofco health director.

The Kibera and Mathare clinics offer maternal child health, nutrition, outpatient child screening and HIV/Aids testing.

Shofco’s community health volunteers also conduct prevention and protection through door-to-door sensitisation campaigns, identifying those who need treatment or referrals as well as emergency cases.

The clinics offer quality services at near zero cost as patients pay just Sh200 which covers consultation, lab tests and drugs.

“All those under five years, maternal services, TB and HIV/Aids are free, as well as nutrition,” added Ms Ingaiza.