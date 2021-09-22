Kianjokoma six: Four police officers contract Covid-19 in custody

Kianjokoma six

The six police officers accused of killing two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu when they appeared at the Milimani courthouse on August 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four of the six police officers charged with murdering two Embu brothers have contracted Covid-19 while in custody.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.