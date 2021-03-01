Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

Kiambu murder suspect Lawrence Warunge

Detectives escort Lawrence Njoroge Warunge (centre) out of the Kiambu Law Courts on January 11, 2021, after police were allowed to detain him and girlfriend, Sarah Muthoni, for 14 days for further investigations into the murder of his family members and a farmhand.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

  • Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi gave the prosecution until March 15 to give an update on his mental status.

The trial of Lawrence Njoroge Warunge, the university student who owned up to killing five people in Kiambu County on January 5, once again failed to kick off on Monday.

