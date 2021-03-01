Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

The trial of Lawrence Njoroge Warunge, the university student who owned up to killing five people in Kiambu County on January 5, once again failed to kick off on Monday.

This was after prosecution counsel Christine Mbevi told a magistrate at the Kiambu Law Courts that the accused is still mentally unfit to stand trial and is still under medication.

“The suspect is expected at Mathari hospital on March 5 for a review. We are seeking more time, preferably [until] March 15, when we will update the court on his status,” Ms Mbevi said.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi granted this request.

The victims

Mr Warunge is being held at the Industrial Area Remand Prison and has no legal representation.

The 22-year-old IT student at privately-owned Mount Kenya University, is accused of killing his four family members and a farmhand in Kiambaa.

The victims were his father Nicholas Njoroge Warunge, his mother Ann Wanjiku, their adopted nephew Maxwell Njenga, his brother Christian Njenga Njoroge and farmhand James Kinyajui Wambaa.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said all the five died from multiple stab wounds highly likely inflicted by the same person.

Lawrence’s two sisters escaped death because they reported back to school the previous day.

Medical report

A medical assessment report presented in court on January 26 showed Lawrence has a history of smoking marijuana and drinking spirits, and has paranoid delusions.

“Lawrence is mentally unstable and is not fit to plead [to the charges]," stated the report, which followed an exam at Mathari.

The report further noted that Lawrence is suffering from induced psychosis - a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.

On family history, the report says he had a frosty relationship with his father.

Lawrence’s girlfriend, Ms Sarah Muthoni, was his co-accused in the case but was acquitted on January 26 and is now a State witness.

Her release came after the prosecution’s application to turn her into a State witness was adopted by the court in the bid to unravel the murder mystery.