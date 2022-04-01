Key suspect in Forest Road attack denied bond

The key suspect in the attack of a motorist – a Zimbabwean diplomat – a long Forest Road last month will remain in custody until the case against him is heard and determined.

Declining to release Zachariah Nyaore Obadiah on bond, the trial magistrate, Ms Esther Kimilu, said the accused is a flight risk as he was arrested while trying to flee the country when he got wind he was being sought by police.

In her ruling Ms Kimilu said: “Nyaore was arrested at the border town of Isebania. His intention was to flee justice.”

She said the case is of great public interest given that the incident sent shock across the world with rights bodies castigating the incident.

The magistrate said the prosecution has availed compelling reasons warranting the court to deny the suspect bond.

Nyaore, the magistrate noted, was arrested alongside 16 other boda boda operators who were freed after being incarcerated for 20 days.

Ms Kimilu said the 16 were released since the DPP did not find any tangible evidence to prosecute them.

Nyaore was remanded until April 21 when Ms Kimilu will resume duty from leave.

Defence lawyer Quantaro Thuita had urged the court to free the suspect since he cannot interfere with the witnesses given the complainant is a Zimbabwean diplomat attached to the United Nations.

The Investigating Officer Inspector, Lyvonne Mwanzia, had asked the court to deny the accused bond saying “Nyaore is a flight risk.”

Ms Mwanzia said the case is of great public interest.

She said the accused is safe while in custody as members of the public were baying for his blood when he was arrested at Isebania.

Nyaore was charged with violent robbery, indecent act and malicious damage to property.

He had gone into hiding for 10 days before resurfacing at the border post of Isebania while attempting to cross to Tanzania when DCI officer arrested him.

Nyaore who appeared before Kimilu pressed for his release on bond saying “although the offences against him are serious he will turn up in court to face justice.”

Thuita said bail is a constitutional right available to all suspects arraigned in court unless there are compelling reasons availed by the DPP to warrant the taking away of that fundamental freedom.

“I urge this court to exercise its discretion to free the accused on bond despite the pressure from foreign countries, government agencies, rights bodies and social media,” Mr Thuita urged.

Nyaore was charged that on March 4, 2022 at Bara Bara Tano Stage he violently robbed Ms Chiposi her Iphone 8 worth Sh130,000.

He faced a second count of committing an indecent act and maliciously damaging the car of the victim.