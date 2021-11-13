Kevin Ochieng: How I clicked my way to global award

Kevin Ochieng

Kevin Ochieng, whose photo ‘The Last Breath’ won the climate action category of the Environmental Photographer of the Year award at COP26 meeting.

What you need to know:

  • Winners were announced on Tuesday during the just-ended COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
  • Kevin Ochieng's work will be exhibited in New York Times’ Climate Hub and during next year’s Floodex climate exhibition in London.

Kenyan photographer Kevin Ochieng has won the 2021 Environmental Photographer of the Year award, a global competition in its 14th edition.

