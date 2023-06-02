Kericho to host 2023 Mashujaa Day

This year’s national Mashujaa Day celebrations will be held in Kericho County, the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has announced.

The communication was contained in a memo to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kithure Kindiki, dated June 2.

“The theme of the celebrations will be “Universal Health Care”. In this regard, please note that the Thematic Committee should start the process of designing activities leading to the launch of the UHC programme at the venue,” the memo reads in part.

In the memo that was also copied to copied to Heralth CS Nakhumicha Wafula and Dennis Itumbi who chairs the Thematic National Holidays Committee, Mr Koskei said the venue of the celebrations to be marked on October 20, had been arrived at after consultations.

Mashujaa Day is meant to celebrate all the heroes and heroines who took part in the struggle for Kenya's independence and those who have contributed positively in the post independence Kenya.

Kericho Governor Erick applauded the move terming it a great honour for Kericho county to play host to the national event.

“It is a sign of confidence and the potential the Kericho county has in contributing to the national economy and cohesion which President William Ruto’s administration is keen on building,” Dr Mutai told Nation.Africa on Friday evening.

Dr Mutai said Kericho had the capacity to host the event and called on the business community, especially those in the hospitality industry to take advantage, improve and expand their facilities to accommodate the expected high number of visitors.

“Playing host to the national celebrations has a ripple effect on the economy as it will boost tourism in Kericho and the entire South Rift region,” Dr Mutai said.

Kericho county is known for its signature sprawling leafy green tea estates and is a key gateway to the Western tourism circuit.