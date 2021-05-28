Simon Kipsigei Mibei Chumo
Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kericho man reunites with family after 57 years

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The search for Mr Chumo, who is now 85 years old, saw the family turn up at one morgue after another.
  • They also visited hospitals, prisons and police cells around the country, but all in vain.

One night back in 1964, Mr Simon Kipsigei Mibei Chumo stepped out of his house in Bureti constituency, Kericho County.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.