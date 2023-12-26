Ker Odungi Randa's son dies of suspected suicide

The newly installed chairman of the Luo Council of Elders, Ker Odungi Randa, is mourning the death of his 42-year-old son who allegedly committed suicide at their Boya home in Nyando, Kisumu County.

Stephen Milton Obote Randa was confirmed dead at Ahero Sub County Hospital where he was rushed by family and neighbours.

Confirming the incident to the Nation, his younger brother Victor Okoth Odungi said the body has since been taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

"I accompanied my father to another function and we are currently rushing to the mortuary to view the body," he told Nation on phone.

Mr Okoth said the deceased had been suffering from mental illness, which he attributed to malaria, and was staying with his father at their rural home.

Mr Okoth further revealed that his brother died around 1pm on Monday.

"This is no way to celebrate Christmas. It is so devastating! My old man is so distraught and sad that he can't talk to anyone," he said.