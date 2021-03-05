Kenyans with egg allergies warned over Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine. Kenya plans to vaccinate 1.25 million Kenyans by June.

What you need to know:

  • According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, people with a history of allergic reactions should still receive the vaccine, but in a medical setting “in case of severe complications”.
  • The World Health Organisation guidelines make no mention of those with allergies not to be vaccinated.

If you are allergic to chicken and eggs, then you are ineligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

