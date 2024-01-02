Kenyans welcome 2024 with celebrations in churches and entertainment spots

Kenyans joined billions of other across the world to welcome the new year with massive celebrations despite harsh economic times.

From the Amapiano Fest in Kisumu to the Shusha Nyavu Festival in Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, thousands of revellers and fans of gospel music trooped to their favourite spots to usher in 2024.

Reverend David King’ori, while delivering his sermon, urged the government to serve Kenyans by prioritising the needs of the common mwananchi who is bearing the brunt of a tough economy and high cost of living.

“There are many who do not have food, shelter and have no medical cover and are frustrated,” he said.

In Eldoret, entertainment spots were packed as early as 8pm on New Year's Eve.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his spouse Dorcas Rigathi and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga serve inmates a meal during the New Year's thanksgiving ceremony at Nyeri Maximum Prison on January 1, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“The clubs are fuller than the churches here in Eldoret,” said Mr Mathew Makori, a resident.

Thousands of residents of Kericho, Bomet and Narok counties turned up in churches, stadiums, playgrounds and entertainment spots to welcome the new year.

Members of Shem Church gathered at Bomet Green Stadium while those from the Catholic, African Inland Church, Deliverance Church and Baptist Church, among others, held prayers in their churches.

In Nakuru City, it was joy and dance after the clock struck midnight as residents bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed the new year with fireworks and prayers.

At Afraha Stadium, Apostle John Kimani William of Kingdom Seekers Church led thousands of worshippers to welcome the new year with song and dance despite the rains.

Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi of Diocese of Kakamega during New Year mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral Kakamega. He appealed to Kenyans not to lose hope in their lives while urging President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

“We have come to command our new year and we pray that in 2024 we shall have divine favour,” said Mr Kimani.

In Elburgon, Pastor John Chege of All Akorino Churches Assembly called on Kenyans who are grappling with the high cost of living to have faith and be tolerant.

Bishop Kamuri Muya of Talents Revival Churches said the government needs to look for better ways of reviving the economy, reducing the cost of living and curbing the sale of illicit brews

“The Judiciary should be given more power to jail and impose heavy fines on those selling illicit brews killing our young people,” he said.

Apostle James Mabwa of Victory Gospel Apostolic Church Kakamega offers holy oil to worshippers as they welcome the New Year. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

In the Coast region, the arrival of 2024 was greeted with joy. From the lively beats of music and dance echoing from various venues to moments of reflection in churches as fireworks illuminated the night sky, Coast residents and visitors fully embraced the transition.

At Travellers Beach Hotel, those who in attendance enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display that lasted 12 minutes.

“I haven’t seen such a marvelous event. I am used to three to five-minute fireworks displays but this one is one of its kind,” said Halima Mohammed.

In Mombasa, Sarova White Sands event was filled with energy as various performers entertained guests. At the all-white party, Juma Jux, Fena Gitu, comedian MC Jessy and DJ Joe Mfalme gave revellers a night they would remember for long.

Travelers Beach Hotel Managing Director Nicky Dhanjal (center) and members of staff cut a cake to welcome the New Year 2024.

DJ Joe Mfalme ensured that the audience remained on its feet, dancing to various songs. The comic relief byMC Jessy provided the perfect balance, ensuring the audience stayed energised.

The phenomenal Fena Gitu delivered the best of her music, incorporating a sleek freestyle and conversational performance that elevated the night.

During his performance, Juma Jux urged the audience to sing and dance along as the new year beckoned.

“As I perform Enjoy, I want us to have the energy to cross into the year. If you cross into it without some energy, your year will be without energy,” said Jux.

Kenyans enjoy water games at Mombasa’s Wild Waters Centre yesterday as they celebrated the new year. WACHIRA MWANGI | Nation

The same energy was witnessed in Kilifi County, where two major shows were held to usher in the new year.

The first event, free for all, was headlined by Yusuf Mbwana, alias Mbosso, at Old Ferry in Kilifi town.

The artist brought down the house with a medley of his popular hits, and close to midnight, the fans couldn’t contain their joy as he stepped onto the stage. His performance of the song Sele left the audience screaming for more.

The event also featured veteran songbird Nyota Ndogo.

Governor Gideon Mung’aro hosted a New Year party at Buntwani Beach in Malindi town. Some of the artistes that performed were Dragon Boys, Babu Vengi, Young Voice and Skill T.

At Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa, Governor Abdulswammad Nassir led the celebrations to usher in the new year.