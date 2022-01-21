Bank notes

The survey comes just days after the CBK released data showing that Kenyans living in the diaspora remitted a record Sh39.75 billion in December 2021.

| File | AFP

News

Prime

Kenyans turned to friends, relatives abroad as Covid-19 ruined economy

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The survey, which involved 1,321 respondents, was conducted between March 19 and May 17 last year. 
  • The survey sought to get details of the alternative channels and the difficulties faced while making both cash and non-cash transfers. 

Kenyans turned to their friends and relatives abroad for cash to buy food, pay rent and meet other household needs following massive job losses occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.